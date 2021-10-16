iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 96,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 163,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

