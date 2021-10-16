iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

