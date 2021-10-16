iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,400,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

