iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,841,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 91,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,189,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,745. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

