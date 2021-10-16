Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISOS. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Isos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Isos Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ISOS remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,293. Isos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

