iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,575 shares of company stock worth $10,557,567 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.