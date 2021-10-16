ITM Power (LON:ITM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424.71.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

