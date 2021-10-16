Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.07).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

