Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 49.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

JHG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

