Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NYSE:NSA opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

