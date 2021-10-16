Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BlackRock, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $10.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.37 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

NYSE:BLK opened at $907.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.46. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

