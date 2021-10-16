Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

