Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.