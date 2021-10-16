JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,597,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,990.0 days.

JFE stock remained flat at $$15.65 during midday trading on Friday. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

