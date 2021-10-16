Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:JEXYY opened at $19.90 on Friday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.
About Jiangsu Expressway
