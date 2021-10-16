Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:JEXYY opened at $19.90 on Friday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

