John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 676.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

HTD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 105,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.