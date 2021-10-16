John Joseph Flynn Sells 30,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of LPRO opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,214,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

