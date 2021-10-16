Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after acquiring an additional 144,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

