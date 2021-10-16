Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 232 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,101,000 after acquiring an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,186,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

