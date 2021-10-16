Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

