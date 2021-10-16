Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

NYSE:EOG opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

