Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

