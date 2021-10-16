Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $404,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock worth $160,228,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku stock opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.