JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

