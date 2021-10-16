JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 61,530 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.47% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KREF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

