JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 320

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 393 ($5.13) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.60. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

