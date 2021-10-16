JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.25 Million Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.75% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $18.89 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

