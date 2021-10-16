JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 726,997 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RAD opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

