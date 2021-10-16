JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

CADE stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

