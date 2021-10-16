JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of MDU Resources Group worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.96 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

