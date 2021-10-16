JulSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,179,795 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

