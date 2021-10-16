Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,806,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

