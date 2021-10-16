Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

