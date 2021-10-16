Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sientra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.