Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

