JustBet (WINR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,893.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $981,375.99 and approximately $3,893.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

