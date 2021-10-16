Justin Coulombe Sells 1,059 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $24,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momentive Global alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04.

MNTV opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.