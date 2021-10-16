Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 59.5% in September

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Kaixin Auto by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 347,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

