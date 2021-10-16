KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

