KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of KB Financial Group worth $58,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

