KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $53.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.