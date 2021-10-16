KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Short Interest Update

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 103,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

KBSF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 144,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,276. KBS Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

