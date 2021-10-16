Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kemper by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

