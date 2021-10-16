Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $475.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 114859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £504.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.