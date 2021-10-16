KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

NYSE ESS opened at $333.09 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

