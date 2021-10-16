KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $19.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RS. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

NYSE RS opened at $147.58 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

