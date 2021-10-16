KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 9,412,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,231. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.