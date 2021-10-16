KeyCorp Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $19.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

