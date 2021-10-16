KGI Securities Upgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to “Outperform”

KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.05.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $329.10 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.