Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

KEX stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kirby by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 107,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kirby by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

